Cleveland Legend Joins Guardians Organization In Intriguing Role
Corey Kluber may be considered the greatest pitcher in Cleveland baseball history, and that's saying a lot considering all of the legendary arms who have been with the organization.
Even though Kluber hasn't thrown a pitch for Cleveland since 2019, he's back with the organization in an intriguing new role. The Guardians hired the former Cy Young winner to be a "Special Assistant" with the pitching group.
Even though Kluber just officially re-joined the organization, this position has been in the works for a few months. The former ace was with the team during spring training and has appeared during a few home games through the season's first two months.
Of course, having a former Cy Young winner mentor young pitchers can only lead to positives, but Kluber can uniquely help Cleveland's young core, considering his journey just to get to the big leagues.
"I probably experienced pretty close to a full spectrum of things in a career," Kluber told Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
"I wasn't a very good minor-leaguer, figured out some stuff and still had to develop at this stage It's having a lot of different types of experiences to build on. Hopefully, it presents opportunities to help guys with a lot of different things."
Even though Kluber didn't find much success in the minor leagues, he had a run with Cleveland, where he was arguably the best pitcher in baseball.
During Kluber's nine-year run with the team, he posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.086 WHIP, averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 134 ERA+.
Stephen Vogt is "still in the get-to-know-you phase" with Kluber, but he knows him well enough to understand his potential impact on this team.
"It's great to have Corey Kluber with us, and working with our starters, talking with them about mindset, executing, and who better to have than Corey Kluber to be an infulence on your starting pitching?," said Cleveland's skipper.
"[He's just] another voice for our pitching team to bounce ideas off. He has such a great cerebral mind of what it takes to be a starting pitcher. He's doing that not just here but at other levels as well, helping out pitching as a whole and just developing a starting pitcher."
Just like Kluber himself, his impact may be silent at first, but this pitching staff should really feel his presence as the relationship continues to build.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: How Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is Like Yankees' Aaron Judge
MORE: Three Candidates To Enter Guardians' Rotation Amid Injury News
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slightly Climb In Latest Power Rankings
MORE: Guardians Place Pitcher On Injured List In Recent Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians' Surprising Slugger Made Painful Decision Much Easier