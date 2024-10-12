Bring On The Yankees! Cleveland Takes ALDS Game 5 From Detroit, 7-3

Lane Thomas with the 7th grand slam in a winner-take-all postseason game, joining:



2019 NLDS G5 Howie Kendrick

2014 NLWCG Brandon Crawford

2012 NLDS G5 Buster Posey

2004 ALCS G7 Johnny Damon

1999 ALDS G5 Troy O’Leary

1956 WS G7 Bill Skowron



Thomas: 1st at home