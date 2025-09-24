David Fry received special hospital visit after taking pitch to face Tuesday night
After taking a pitch directly to the face on Tuesday night, Cleveland Guardians utility hitter David Fry spent the night at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.
Fry was hit directly in the face by Detroit Tigers ace and American League Cy Young hopeful Tarik Skubal during the sixth inning of Cleveland’s 5-2 victory.
After the game, Skubal caught a ride with Guardians manager Stephen Vogt to visit Fry at the hospital.
A group of other Guardians arrived at the hospital after the game to check on their teammate as well. The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reported that Fry was in good spirits last night after the scary incident.
On Wednesday, the Guardians announced that they put Fry on the 10-day injured list and called up outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from AAA Columbus.
A team statement revealed that Fry suffered multiple minimally displaced left-sided facial and nasal fractures.
“While the injury will require close monitoring, including serial assessments, David is expected to fully recover over the next 6-8 weeks without the need for surgery,” the statement read.
According to the statement, Fry was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday and is resting comfortably.
Skubal was visibly flustered immediately after catching Fry with the 99mph fastball. As Fry hit the ground, Skubal tossed his glove and hat to the ground, signaling that the injury was very serious.
It caused the sixth inning to completely unravel, allowing the Guardians to score three runs without a baseball even leaving the infield. It was the first time in Skubal’s career that he had an error, wild pitch and balk in the same inning. In fact, throughout his entire career, Skubal only has 10 wild pitches, seven errors and one balk.
The Tigers would go on to lose the game after that dreadful sixth inning collapse. It’s a costly loss that allowed the Guardians to be tied for first place in the American League Central.
Despite the high stakes, in a great showcase of sportsmanship, Vogt gave Skubal a ride to the hospital to check on his opponent. Really classy stuff.
The Guardians and Tigers have two more games this season. First pitch for Wednesday night is set for 6:40 p.m. as Tanner Bibee will face Jack Flaherty. Detroit has not named a starter for Thursday night’s game, but the Guardians will be starting rookie sensation Parker Messick.
With less than a week in the regular season, these two teams will be at the forefront of the MLB postseason picture.