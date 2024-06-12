Emmanuel Clase’s Historic Save Leads Guardians Over Reds
Emmanuel Clase has been the best closer in baseball this season and it hasn’t been close. Not only does he lead all of baseball in saves with 20, but he’s also making Cleveland Guardians franchise history along the way.
Clase came into Tuesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with an opportunity to add another save to the list. While he did allow one earned run, Cleveland finished off the Reds in the ninth and Clase was awarded the save.
This was Clase’s 130th save as a member of the Cleveland organization which officially moves him past Doug Jones (129) and into the top three.
Next up on the list is Bob Wickman who had 139 saves during his six-year tenure. Cleveland’s all-time franchise leader in saves is Cody Allen who finished with 149 after his seven-year run with the Indians.
Something that stands out when looking at the top two leaders is how long it took them to reach this many saves. Clase has only been Cleveland’s close for the last three and a half seasons and he’s already threatening to pass the two top leaders.
Racking up this number of saves is nothing new for Clase. He led the league in this stat during the 2022 (42) and 2023 (44) seasons.
Clase is 20 saves away from having sole possession of first place on Cleveland’s all-time saves leaderboard. There’s a strong argument to be made that Clase is already the best closer in team history, but he’ll have to grab that number-one spot before that conversation can be had.