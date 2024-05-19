Encouraging Trend Growing For Guardians’ Logan Allen
The injuries and struggles the Cleveland Guardians starting rotation has faced through the first quarter of the season have been well-documented. The bullpen has been incredible, but they’ve also been overworked too. At some point, the starters are going to need to stop up to give the relievers a break.
Thankfully, one member of the rotation is showing signs of turning around their season.
Logan Allen exited his start against the Detroit Tigers on May 7 after he gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings of work. This made his ERA spike to 6.41 and left some questions about his spot in Cleveland’s rotation.
Since that start, the lefty has responded and turned his season around with a pair of strong starts against American League Central opponents.
Allen has pitched a total of 12.0 innings and has struck out 10 batters, walked just two hitters, and hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts. He has given up a total of 11 hits, but a lot of this has been weak contact which has helped the defense turn double plays and get out of innings early.
Seven of those strikeouts came against the Twins whose lineup has been struggling but is still a dangerous one to pitch to full of power threats.
Manager Stephen Vogt especially liked what he was in this start against Minnesota.
“He was great. He made great pitches, weak contact, got the strikeouts when he needed,” said Vogt.
This scoreless trend is an exciting development for Allen and the Guardians. Obvioulsy, at some point he would give up another run, but it doesn't point that the southpaw is regaining more control and command of his pitches.
It’s great to see Allen finding his form and helping pitch big innings for the Guardians. The team is going to need more of this throughout the summer if they hope to play playoff baseball in the fall.