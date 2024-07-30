Former Cleveland Guardians First Baseman Traded To Diamondbacks
Josh Bell, the former Cleveland Guardians first baseman and most currently a member of the Miami Marlins, has found a new home ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Bell has been acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bell, who played 97 games for the Guardians during the 2023 season, will now be a part of helping lead the Diamondbacks towards hopeful playoff contention.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bell has played in 104 games. He has hit .239/.305/.394 to go along with 14 home runs and 49 RBI.
Those numbers will help Arizona deal with the loss of Christian Walker. Hopefully, he can make a major impact until Walker is able to make his return to the field.
During his lone season with Cleveland, Bell put up solid numbers as well. He hit 11 home runs and chipped in 48 RBI to go along with a slashline of .233/.318/.383. It wasn't a long tenure, but he was a quality player for the Guardians.
At 31 years old, Bell will look to put up bigger numbers for the Diamondbacks. Arizona is currently 56-51 on the season and well within the race for a spot in the postseason.
It will be interesting to see what he's able to do with his new team. The Diamondbacks were a pefect fit for him and now he'll have an opportunity to increase his value for the upcoming offseason.