Former Cleveland Manager Passes Away At Age 83
The Cleveland Guardians have had many managers in their franchise's history.
From Terry Francona, to Mike Hargrove, to reigning American League Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt, the Guardians have a rich managerial history that has lasted over a century.
On Sunday, the team announced that former manager Jeff Torborg passed away at the age of 83. Torborg managed Cleveland for parts of three seasons from 1977 through 1979.
After joining the team as a coach in 1975, he eventually became the team's manager during the 1977 campaign.
He replaced Frank Robinson, who began the season 26-31 before being relieved of his duties. Cleveland then went 45-59 during the remainder of the campaign with Torborg at the helm, finishing the year 71-90 and fifth in the AL East standings.
The following year was Torborg's only full season as Cleveland's manager. The team ended up with a similar record from the previous season, ending the campaign at 69-90 and sixth in the AL East. He was then relieved of his duties during the 1979 season after beginning the year 43-52.
Torborg had a long MLB career as a player, manager, coach, and broadcaster outside of Cleveland as well.
He played 10 combined seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and California Angels. Additionally, the former Major League catcher was a coach for the New York Yankees for a decade before managerial stints with the: Chicago White Sox (three seasons), New York Mets (parts of two seasons), and Florida Marlins (parts of three seasons).
Off the baseball field, he spent time as an MLB television broadcaster with Fox and the Atlanta Braves.