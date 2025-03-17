Former MLB Player Has High Praise for Guardians Superstar
Jose Ramirez may not be known as the underrated player he was at the start of his career, but the Cleveland Guardians superstar still deserves more love.
From consistently being a threat at the plate to his elite defense at third base, Ramirez is one of the best players in MLB every season.
Harold Reynolds, former player and current MLB Network analyst, had some high praise for the Guardians star during a recent episode of Hot Stove.
"They play a nice brand of baseball, they really do. They play a team game, but it all centers on one guy. Jose Ramirez is the straw that stirs the drink, period," said Reynolds.
"This guy, what he's been able to do consistently - if you go back and look at his last five years even - he's one of the top players in all of baseball. And every year you think, 'Why do you let him beat you? When are you gonna walk him? Why do they keep pitching to him?' This is what this guy does every season, and last year, his batting average was a down year for him."
Ramirez is coming off a season in 2024 in which he hit .279/.335/.537 with an OPS of .872.
In 2024, the All-Star was also just one home run short of becoming the third player in MLB history to record a 40/40 season (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases).
Again, Ramirez is no longer considered underrated. Analysts, baseball fans, opposing managers, and players understand just how good he is.
Just ask New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone how he feels about the "Ramirez is underrated" narrative.
Still, it's important that J-Ram continues to get attention in the national spotlight to highlight just how incredible of a player he is.
