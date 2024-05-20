Francisco Lindor Thought He Would Play His Whole Career In Cleveland
Francisco Lindor played the first five seasons of his career with Cleveland. In his mind, he thought we would play the next five and beyond there too.
Lindor made his first appearance back at Progressive Field on Monday evening, but before he answered some of the hard-hitting questions fans have been begging to know since he was traded in 2021.
One of those questions was whether or not Lindor believed he would re-sign with Cleveland and finish out his career in the organization that drafted him.
Lindor revealed that he absolutely thought that would be the case before he was ultimately traded to the New York Mets.
“A hundred. A hundred percent,” said Lindor before the Guardians played the Mets on Monday.
“I loved it. It was just a matter of us coming to a good number, but it is a business and I fully understand their decision and I'm happy they sent me to New York.”
Oh, what could’ve been?
A Guardians team that re-signed Lindor and kept him long-term would look drastically different than it does now. Obviously, Andres Gimenez, who was as key piece in the Lindor trade, wouldn’t be on the team. But would the organization still have signed Jose Ramirez or Emmanuel Clase to their contract extensions?
At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason and both sides have made out pretty well. Lindor got his $341 million deal and is the face of the Mets while the Guardians recuperated their farm system which helped them win an American League Central title and playoff series in 2022.