Stephen Vogt makes head-turning claim about Austin Hedges' role on Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to retool and adjust heading into the 2026 MLB season.

After a season that pushed them all the way to an American League Central title and an 88-74 record, the Guardians still need to see a jump in production in the upcoming season. They've got the leadership and the fielding abilities, but the bats never seemed to get flowing. The inconsistencies when swinging the wood led them to a second-to-last finish in batting average and on-base percentage.

However, even with such issues being prevalent, they found success. The team found ways to get past bumps in the road with their heads held high.

And that doesn't happen unless you have good leadership.

Alongside manager Stephen Vogt, who was named AL Manager of the Year for the second-straight season, catcher Austin Hedges was a key contributor to the locker room and the atmosphere in Cleveland that kept the vibes up.

“He's always talking in the dugout. He's talking with the starters who aren't pitching,” Vogt said of Hedges towards the tail end of the 2025 season. “He's talking with the other hitters. He's actively engaged in chatter and keeping our guys focused. He's a great leader, great teammate. He pushes everyone around him to get better."

After the conclusion of the AL-Central winning season, an honor the team has secured three out of the last four years, the front office locked down Hedges for at least another season. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal.

Vogt, who jokingly responded to a question yesterday on the Foul Territory podcast, believes "whatever he's making, it's not enough."

Stephen Vogt says the value Austin Hedges brings to the clubhouse is invaluable. pic.twitter.com/OMhLqJFSCX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 8, 2025

Across his eleven years in the major leagues, dating back to 2015, he's put together a slashing line of .185/.244/.313 for an OPS of 556. In 2025, he recorded just 25 hits, three doubles and five home runs for a total of 10 RBIs. However, he also tacked on 18 walks to show a keen eye at the plate.

The 33-year-old will never be known for his hitting, but that's okay when you have guys making up for it.

If backup catcher Bo Naylor can build upon his development over the past four seasons at the plate, and learn from Hedges' leadership, he can hold down that starter spot as Hedges sits in the shadows.

"We wouldn't be where we are without Hedgey, not only on the field, but in the clubhouse as well," Vogt said.

The somewhat-MLB journeyman wants to end his career in Cleveland, which shows his commitment to the city, the organization and the guys he suits up with every day.

“I told them, ‘This is where I want to be for years moving forward,’” Hedges said after the 2025 season concluded. “I want to finish my career in Cleveland, whatever that means. If that means a year, if that means I can grind another 10 years out, then great.

"But Cleveland's home to me, and I want nothing more than to bring a World Series to the people here.”

With Hedges locked down for at least another year after signing a deal back on Oct. 15, and a young and impressionable Naylor still showing signs of improvement, the Guardians' front office can focus on other areas of the team to bring newcomers in.

For now, the Guardians and the rest of MLB front offices are preparing for the offseason Winter Meetings, which are set to commence this week.

The MLB Draft Lottery is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 9, with the Rule 5 Draft to come the following day on Wednesday, Dec. 10.