Guardians Announce New Broadcasting Platform For 2025 Season
This past October, MLB announced that it would be producing and distributing local television broadcasts for three teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, for the 2025 season.
And now, the Guardians have unveiled their new direct-to-consumer broadcast platform for fans to watch local games during the upcoming campaign.
On Tuesday, the team announced that Cleveland's local television broadcasts will be on a new platform called Guardians TV. Fan can purchase either a yearly or monthly subscription to the platform at CLEGuardians.TV. A yearly subscription will cost $99.99 per season, while a monthly subscription will cost $19.99 per month.
With this new platform, Guardians fans will have access to approximately 150 games without blackouts via CLEGuardians.TV on smart TVs and streaming devices. Additionally, Guardians TV will be available on similar cable and satellite providers that have previously carried the team's games, with specific providers being announced at a later date.
Cleveland also announced its Guardians TV broadcast team for the 2025 season.
Matt Underwood (play-by-play), Rick Manning (color analyst), and Andre Knott (on-field reporter) will once again lead the way for in-game coverage. They will also be a part of road postgame shows this year. Al Pawlowski (pre and postgame show host) will once again anchor pre and postgame coverage, with former Cleveland player Chris Gimenez joining him for the majority of contests.
Additional former Cleveland players Cody Allen, Ben Broussard, Nick Goody, Austin Jackson, and Jason Kipnis will contribute to pre and postgame show coverage throughout the season as well. Also, Cayleigh Griffin, the Cleveland Cavaliers' local television pre and postgame show host, will serve as the Guardians' backup on-field reporter.
For pre and postgame coverage, Guardians TV will have a half-hour pregame show for home games only, and a 15-minute postgame show following all contests.
Since the 2021 season, the Guardians had their local television broadcasts on Bally Sports, which is now FanDuel Sports Network. And last year, Diamond Sports Group, now called Main Street Sports Group, agreed to a one-year deal with Cleveland to broadcast its 2024 local games. But Diamond Sports Group moved to cut ties with 11 MLB teams this past October, including the Guardians.
But with the newly launched Guardians TV and CLEGuardians.TV, Cleveland fans will still be able to follow their favorite team during the upcoming 2025 campaign.
