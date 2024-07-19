Guardians' Farm System Earns Massive Ranking After MLB Draft
The Cleveland Guardians did not enter the 2024 MLB season with a highly-regarded farm system. In fact, the Guardians were generally considered to have a pedestrian (at best) minor-league system heading into the year.
A phenomenal MLB Draft haul has changed all of that.
After selecting second baseman Travis Bazzana and landing numerous other key pieces in the draft, the Guardians' farm system is now suddenly teeming with talent, so much so that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has ranked it the second-best system in all of baseball.
It's important to note that Reuter had actually ranked Cleveland's farm system 25th back in April.
Reuter also named the top 10 prospects within the Guardians' organization. Not surprisingly, he placed Bazzana No. 1. Outfielder Chase DeLauter, first baseman Ralphy Velazquez, shortstop Angel Genao and first baseman Kyle Manzardo rounded out the top five.
For a Cleveland franchise that is historically not a big spender (the Guardians currently rank 27th in payroll this season), having a strong minor-league system is paramount.
Cleveland's suddenly deep farm system can also help the organization in trade talks before the July 30 MLB deadline. The deeper the crop of talent, the more wiggle room a team has to swing deals, and we know that the Guardians absolutely need to make a major move or two in order to improve the ballclub for a World Series run.
Cleveland owns the best record in the American League at 58-37. With the All-Star break now concluded, the Guardians will kick off a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.