Guardians Manager Garners Major Honor In First Season At Helm
Entering the 2023-24 offseason, the Cleveland Guardians were searching for a new manager to fill some very big shoes.
Terry Francona stepped down as the franchise's all-time winningest manager, setting club records for seasons managed (11) and winning seasons (nine) as well. He took Cleveland to the postseason six times, including winning the 2016 American League pennant.
The team eventually hired Stephen Vogt, who has now earned a significant honor for a remarkable first season as an MLB manager.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old was named the 2024 American League Manager of the Year by The Sporting News. Vogt is now the fourth manager in franchise history to receive this honor, joining Francona (twice), Eric Wedge, and Mike Hargrove.
Vogt led the Guardians to their 12th AL Central title in franchise history, and their second in the last three seasons. Cleveland won 92 games, the second-most in the American League, and clinched the second seed in the AL postseason.
The Guardians also led the American League with 50 home wins during the 2024 regular season, allowing the second-fewest total runs in the AL (621) and finishing tied for fourth in the AL in overall run differential (+87).
In the playoffs, Cleveland then defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in a best-of-five American League Division Series, punching their ticket to the 2024 American League Championship Series. With this series win, Vogt became part of the first pair of rookie managers in MLB history to reach the League Championship Series.
The Guardians eventually fell to the top-seeded New York Yankees 4-1 in the best-of-seven ALCS, three wins shy of their first World Series appearance in eight years.
With an impressive first managerial season, the future in Cleveland looks very bright with Stephen Vogt at the helm.