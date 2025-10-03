Guardians pitcher shares encouraging message as team heads into next year
Cade Smith entered a new role with the Cleveland Guardians towards the end of 2025.
At the end of July, All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on leave amid an MLB investigation due to illegal sports betting concerns. With Clase on leave, Smith was thrust into the smoking-hot coals that was the Guardians' bullpen.
At the time, Clase was struggling. He wasn't producing at the same level that he had been in years past. Through 48 appearances and 47 1/3 innings of play, he recorded a 3.23 ERA. The Guardians were also amid a drastic losing skid and a record that sat at an even 54-54, putting them double-digits down from first in the AL Central division.
Smith needed to be at the top of his game in hopes of repairing the nearly lost season and leading the bullpen to strong finishes.
And that he was.
Since taking over the job, he has posted a 2.96 ERA with 13 total saves in 27 1/3 innings. He also put up a 1.1fWAR, which is the highest mark in the majors among relievers in that time frame.
His efforts on the mound in late-game situations were elite and a direct reason why the Guardians were able to take over the No. 1 spot in the AL Central division after being 15.5 games back at one point in time. While the team and Smith took off to new heights at the end of the campaign, the Guardians' run came up short.
The Detroit Tigers beat them 2-1 in a three game series in the Wild Card round, as the team was unable to get its bats flowing at a consistent rate.
However, Smith isn't going to let the year coming to a close so quickly fall into the shadows. He plans to use it as fuel moving into the offseason with hopes of the team coming out even stronger for the 2026 Opening Day.
"You don't want to become complacent," he said. "You need to have something to motivate you. This is a great motivator to work hard, to bounce back, and remember this as fuel over the offseason to come back in the spring sharper than we were, stronger than we were."
It comes as no surprise that this is the mentality he has.
After the Clase suspension, he didn't blink and assumed the lead-closer role. When the team was down by such a large margin of games for first in the AL Central, he did the same. And when they needed him the most, down the back half of the year with playoff aspirations on the line, he thrived.
He was ultimately rewarded for his efforts with the Reliever of the Month award in September.
During that time, he pitched 13 innings with just four earned runs allowed, good enough for a 2.77 ERA. He converted seven of his eight possible save opportunities as well, all while allowing an opponent WHIP of 0.62 and batting average of .174.
One of his best attributes was not allowing a walk during the month, a streak that actually dated all the way back to August 18.
The signs are there. Cade Smith can be the No. 1 closer in the bullpen for the Guardians and potentially make a case for being one of the top game-finishers in the entire league.
This offseason, Smith must work to be more comfortable in the late game and realize the job is his for the taking, especially with no new information being released about Clase.