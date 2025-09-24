Guardians playoff destiny in their hands as pivotal Wednesday night clash looms
Your now first place Cleveland Guardians have erased a 15.5 game deficit in the American League Central and own the tiebreaker over the Detroit Tigers.
The magic number to clinch the central is five and the Guardians control their own destiny.
With only five games left in the regular season, the Guardians are staring down one of the most pivotal nights of the year. Tonight’s matchup is going to feel like a playoff game once again, just like last night’s amazing comeback win.
Wednesday night's pitching matchup is Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty.
Cleveland has battled through ups and downs in 2025. They’ve weathered injuries, leaned heavily on a young rotation and found consistency in timely offense when it mattered most.
Now, all of that grind has placed them squarely in control of their fate. The playoff race is intense, but the Guardians have ensured that scoreboard-watching isn’t their primary concern. If they continue to take care of business, they don’t have to rely on other teams losing.
Daniel Schneeman noted that they want to keep taking it one game at a time. Schneeman had a huge two-out, two-run, pinch hit single in the seventh-inning which gave the Guardians some big insurance runs.
Thoughts will be with David Fry, who was hit with a 99mph fastball from Tarik Skubal on a bunt-attempt.
The Guardians trailed the Tigers by 15.5 games in the AL Central on July 8th, since then the Guardians have gone 44-24 (second best in baseball) and in September, they have gone 17-5.
Now yes, the Tigers have had a major collapse, but the Guardians have won 16 of their last 18, so it’s not just Detroit's collapse, the Guardians just keep winning. If they would have gone 13-5 in this stretch, which is still great, the Tigers would still have a two game lead and the Guardians chances at an AL Central crown would be slim.
So what is the path to the postseason now?
It is simple, 5-0 or 4-1, the Guardians win the AL Central.
3-2 likely gets you a postseason berth, but if two of those three wins are against Detroit, then Cleveland wins the AL Central.
2-3 still gives you a chance, but you may need Houston to lose some games.
1-4 and you are basically relying on another team to collapse.
The best path is to just keep winning and not have to worry about anything else. One game at a time.