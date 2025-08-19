Here Are The Guardians' Options To Fill Current Rotation Vacancy
The Cleveland Guardians need a starter for their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. We know it won’t be Joey Cantillo since the front office optioned him to Triple-A on Sunday.
So, what’s the plan then?
We're still waiting for an answer from the front office, but here are the best options the Guardians could go with to fill this current vacancy in the rotation.
Parker Messick
Optioning Cantillo wasn't an easy decision for the Guardians to make, but it could create an opportunity for someone else.
That someone could be Parker Messick, Cleveland’s No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 overall pitching prospect.
Messick is ready to get an opportunity to show what he is capable of at the big-league Cleveland make. The left-hander has spent the entire minor-league season at Triple-A, recording a 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and carries a strikeout rate of 29.1 percent.
He fills up the zone with strikes, has a phenomenal put-out pitch with an elite changeup, and generates a ton of ground balls (44.8 percent). That production will definitely play on an MLB mound, and Wednesday could be Messick’s first opportunity to prove that.
The Guardians also opened up a spot on the 40-man roster with their recent transaction with Trevor Stepan. Perhaps that move was made with the anticipation of Messick being added to it.
Kolby Allard/Bullpen Game
It may not be the most popular or exciting option, but going with Kolby Allard as an opener, followed by a bullpen game for the next six to seven innings, is certainly a realistic option for the Guardians; it’s a game plan they’ve gone with before.
Allard has made two starts for the Guardians this season, pitching a total of 7.1 innings in that role. He’s actually been fairly effective as an opener, allowing only two earned runs (2.45 ERA) and a 0.68 WHIP.
However, given that the bullpen has been so heavily taxed over the last week, so much so that the Guardians recalled Tim Herrin to add a fresh arm, a bullpen game may not be the best option for the short and long-term stamina of Cleveland’s relievers.
Honorable Mentions: John Means, Triston McKenzie
If this rotation vacancy came three to four weeks later, John Means would be the best candidate to take the mound.
That said, Means has only made one rehab start. The 38 pitches he threw look great, but Means is still a ways off from joining Cleveland’s rotation.
Triston McKenzie is also back pitching at a Guardians affiliate after spending the last few months out at Cleveland’s Arizona Complex.
While the organization is encouraged by the progress he’s made, McKenzie’s primary role at Triple-A will be working out of the bullpen, making a Wednesday start likely off the table.
