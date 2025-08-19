Cleveland Baseball Insider

Here Are The Guardians' Options To Fill Current Rotation Vacancy

The Cleveland Guardians need another starter in their rotation, and these are the best options to fill that void.

Tommy Wild

Mar 30, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians equipment sits in front of the dugout before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians need a starter for their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. We know it won’t be Joey Cantillo since the front office optioned him to Triple-A on Sunday. 

So, what’s the plan then? 

We're still waiting for an answer from the front office, but here are the best options the Guardians could go with to fill this current vacancy in the rotation.

Parker Messick

Optioning Cantillo wasn't an easy decision for the Guardians to make, but it could create an opportunity for someone else.

That someone could be Parker Messick, Cleveland’s No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 overall pitching prospect.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; American League pitcher Parker Messick (26) of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the second inning against National League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Messick is ready to get an opportunity to show what he is capable of at the big-league Cleveland make. The left-hander has spent the entire minor-league season at Triple-A, recording a 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and carries a strikeout rate of 29.1 percent. 

He fills up the zone with strikes, has a phenomenal put-out pitch with an elite changeup, and generates a ton of ground balls (44.8 percent). That production will definitely play on an MLB mound, and Wednesday could be Messick’s first opportunity to prove that.

The Guardians also opened up a spot on the 40-man roster with their recent transaction with Trevor Stepan. Perhaps that move was made with the anticipation of Messick being added to it.

Kolby Allard/Bullpen Game

It may not be the most popular or exciting option, but going with Kolby Allard as an opener, followed by a bullpen game for the next six to seven innings, is certainly a realistic option for the Guardians; it’s a game plan they’ve gone with before.

Allard has made two starts for the Guardians this season, pitching a total of 7.1 innings in that role. He’s actually been fairly effective as an opener, allowing only two earned runs (2.45 ERA) and a 0.68 WHIP.

However, given that the bullpen has been so heavily taxed over the last week, so much so that the Guardians recalled Tim Herrin to add a fresh arm, a bullpen game may not be the best option for the short and long-term stamina of Cleveland’s relievers.

Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Kolby Allard (49) pitches during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Honorable Mentions: John Means, Triston McKenzie

If this rotation vacancy came three to four weeks later, John Means would be the best candidate to take the mound. 

That said, Means has only made one rehab start. The 38 pitches he threw look great, but Means is still a ways off from joining Cleveland’s rotation. 

Triston McKenzie is also back pitching at a Guardians affiliate after spending the last few months out at Cleveland’s Arizona Complex.

While the organization is encouraged by the progress he’s made, McKenzie’s primary role at Triple-A will be working out of the bullpen, making a Wednesday start likely off the table. 

