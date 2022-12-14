Here's What Skillsets Mike Zunino Brings To The Guardians

The Guardians have found their catcher for the 2023 season. Reports on Monday afternoon indicated that Cleveland will sign veteran catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year contract.

Now that the team has found their guy, what can fans expect from Zunino next season?

One thing was clear during the organization's hunt for a new catcher and that was whoever they signed had to offer an offensive boost from what the team got last season. Zunino definitely checks that box.

He's slashed .200/.271/.410 with a .681 OPS over his 10 seasons in MLB. Zunino had an underwhelming year in 2022 with a .148 batting average and a .499 OPS. A lot of that can be contributed to a left arm injury that only allowed him to play in 36 games. However, he was an All-Star back in 2021.

Still, in those few games, Zunino ranked in the 96th percentile of max exit velocity which is a welcome stat for any Guardians catcher.

The offensive is a clear improvement over what the Guardians had, but there is more to his game than just proving power.

Another skill set that is critical for anyone who plans on catching for the Guardians is their defensive ability. Zunino passes this test as well.

Back in 2021, the catcher's last full season, it was a solid one behind the plate. He was in the 89th percentile in pop time to second base and also ranked in the 94 percentile in framing.

Zunino also has experience catching some of the league's best pitchers such as Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Rich Hill, Blake Snell, and Charlie Morton just to name a few over the last couple of seasons.

Because of this, there should be no worry about him managing the Guardians' starting rotation and bullpen.

