Skip to main content

Here's What Skillsets Mike Zunino Brings To The Guardians

Cleveland signed veteran Mike Zunino to a one-year contract. This is how he will contribute to the Guardians next season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Guardians have found their catcher for the 2023 season. Reports on Monday afternoon indicated that Cleveland will sign veteran catcher Mike Zunino to a one-year contract. 

Now that the team has found their guy, what can fans expect from Zunino next season?

One thing was clear during the organization's hunt for a new catcher and that was whoever they signed had to offer an offensive boost from what the team got last season. Zunino definitely checks that box. 

He's slashed .200/.271/.410 with a .681 OPS over his 10 seasons in MLB. Zunino had an underwhelming year in 2022 with a .148 batting average and a .499 OPS. A lot of that can be contributed to a left arm injury that only allowed him to play in 36 games. However, he was an All-Star back in 2021. 

Still, in those few games, Zunino ranked in the 96th percentile of max exit velocity which is a welcome stat for any Guardians catcher.

The offensive is a clear improvement over what the Guardians had, but there is more to his game than just proving power. 

Another skill set that is critical for anyone who plans on catching for the Guardians is their defensive ability. Zunino passes this test as well.

Back in 2021, the catcher's last full season, it was a solid one behind the plate. He was in the 89th percentile in pop time to second base and also ranked in the 94 percentile in framing.

Zunino also has experience catching some of the league's best pitchers such as Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow, Rich Hill, Blake Snell, and Charlie Morton just to name a few over the last couple of seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Because of this, there should be no worry about him managing the Guardians' starting rotation and bullpen. 

-----

Read More:

Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino

This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What's Next?

Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

zunino1
News

Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino

By Todd Paquette
Josh Bell Oct 23 2022
News

This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians

By Tommy Wild
Justin Garza Aug 24 2021
News

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

By Tommy Wild
Guardians Dec 7 2022
Opinion

The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What's Next?

By Tommy Wild
Josh Bell Aug 12 2022
News

Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

By Tommy Wild
Owen Miller 7 2022
Opinion

What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

By Tommy Wild
Josh Bell October 19 2022
News

Here's What The Guardians Lineup Could Look Like With The Addition Of Josh Bell

By Tommy Wild
Ethan Hawkins Lake County Captians (8.8.19)36
News

MLB Rule 5 Draft Day Is Today! What Guardians Prospects Could Be Selected?

By Todd Paquette