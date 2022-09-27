How To Get Guardians Playoff Tickets For Wild Card Round

Who else is pumped for some postseason baseball in Cleveland? I know I am!

The team released some information today and how fans can get tickets if they are hoping to catch a playoff game at Progressive Field this October.

Tickets will officially be live to purchase this Thursday (September 29) at 2:00 p.m.

There will be two options fans can choose from when the tickets go live. The first option for fans is to purchase tickets for the Wild Card Series. This is a best-of-three matchup in which all of the games will take place at Progressive Field.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets for the American League Division Series (ALDS) if the Guardians were to make it that far.

Even though the Guardians are still waiting to see who they might match up with, it'll be awesome to get a glimpse of what Progressive Field will look like with the number of people who want to buy tickets for these games.

Hopefully, they're able to sell out in Cleveland's favor and the Guardians will have an electric home atmosphere to play in!

