Skip to main content

How To Get Guardians Playoff Tickets For Wild Card Round

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday for the first round of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Who else is pumped for some postseason baseball in Cleveland? I know I am! 

The team released some information today and how fans can get tickets if they are hoping to catch a playoff game at Progressive Field this October.

Tickets will officially be live to purchase this Thursday (September 29) at 2:00 p.m.

There will be two options fans can choose from when the tickets go live. The first option for fans is to purchase tickets for the Wild Card Series. This is a best-of-three matchup in which all of the games will take place at Progressive Field.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets for the American League Division Series (ALDS) if the Guardians were to make it that far.

Even though the Guardians are still waiting to see who they might match up with, it'll be awesome to get a glimpse of what Progressive Field will look like with the number of people who want to buy tickets for these games.

Hopefully, they're able to sell out in Cleveland's favor and the Guardians will have an electric home atmosphere to play in!

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Goes Deep Twice Reaching 20/20 Mark In Columbus Route

Opponents Have Done This More To Jose Ramirez Than Aaron Judge

Guardians Are Already Lining Up Their Postseason Rotation

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo

Aaron Civale Has Fantastic Start Overshadowed By Guardians Celebration

What The Guardians Are Saying After Winning The American League Central

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

naylor6
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Goes Deep Twice Reaching 20/20 Mark In Clippers Route

By Todd Paquette
Jose Ramirez August 19 2022
News

Opponents Have Done This To Jose Ramirez More Than Aaron Judge

By Tommy Wild
Shane Bieber September 17 2022
News

Guardains Already Lining Up Their Rotation For The Postseason

By Tommy Wild
naylor8
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo

By Todd Paquette
Aaron Civale September 25 2022
News

Aaron Civale Has Fantastic Start Overshadowed By Guardians Celebration

By Tommy Wild
Guardians Division Champs September 25 2022
News

What The Guardians Are Saying After Winning The American League Central

By Tommy Wild
Terry Francona September 25 2022
News

WATCH: Scenes Inside The Guardians Locker Room Afer Clinching The American League Central

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario September 18 2022
News

Guardians Are The 2022 American League Central Champions

By Tommy Wild