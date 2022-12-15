Guardians Make Trade With The Brewers

Cleveland has sent Owen Miller to Milwaukee for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Guardians made some moves to their roster on Wednesday night. They traded Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

It's a homecoming for Miller who grew up just outside of the city. Now he'll get the opportunity to play with his hometown team in Milwaukee.

Miller spent two seasons with Cleveland and over that time he slashed .231/.283/.338 with 69 RBI and 10 home runs. The infielder was a part of the massive deal that sent Mike Clevinger to San Diego and brought Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo, Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, and himself to Cleveland.

This trade ended up being a massive win for the Cleveland organization.

Miller spent the majority of his time platooning first base with Naylor during the 2022 season. He started off the season with one of the hottest bats on the Guardians and had a .400 batting average and a 1.166 OPS in the month of April and March.

However, it only went downhill from there. In the second half of the season, he only had a .588 OPS and an alarming strikeout rate.

Plus the addition of Josh Bell really left him without a position for the upcoming season.

The Brewers recently traded Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners so there is an opening in Milwaukee's infield. If Miller can become more of a consistent hitter then this could be a nice pick-up for the Brewers. But the reality is that with the surplus of middle infielders in the Cleveland organization there was just no longer a spot for him on the team.

