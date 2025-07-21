Insider Drops Crystal Clear Update on Guardians' Steven Kwan Trade Talks
The Cleveland Guardians have some crucial decisions to make ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and one of their most important choices will be determining the fate of All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan.
Kwan has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks, and the conjecture reached a boiling point during the Guardians' 10-game losing skid.
Cleveland has since won eight of its last 10 contests to re-emerge as a legitimate threat in the AL Wild Card picture, but the Guardians still remain below .500, which has some wondering if they will sell before July 31. Ergo, Kwan could be on the move.
However, ESPN's Jeff Passan does not think it is very likely that Kwan will be dealt, putting the chances at "20 percent."
This does not come as much of a surprise. Kwan is under team control through 2027, so Cleveland can certainly afford to take its time with the three-time Gold Glover. On the flip side, though, his trade value is probably higher now than it will ever be.
The Guardians will almost certainly listen to offers for Kwan, and if a team comes along and offers them a king's ransom for the former fifth-round pick, perhaps they will pull the trigger.
Right now, though, it appears that Cleveland appears comfortable with at least moving forward through the rest of 2025 with Kwan still on the roster. Maybe the Guardians will revisit things during the offseason, much like they traded first baseman Josh Naylor last winter.
How well Cleveland plays over the next week may also play a major factor in dictating what the Guardians will do before the deadline.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Guardians' Ideal Trade Target Revealed Before Deadline
MORE: Guardians Executive Gets Honest About MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Yankees Predicted to Acquire Guardians' Jose Ramirez in Trade Deadline Stunner
MORE: Guardians Fans Will Scratch Their Heads Over This Trade Deadline Take
MORE: Guardians Provide Concerning Injury Update On Chase DeLauter