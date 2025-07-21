REPORT: Guardians' Ideal Trade Target Revealed Before Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians have a lot to figure out with their roster over the next few weeks.
They have pieces that contenders would love to have for a playoff run, but, given their recent stretch, the Guardians could end up being buyers and adding players themselves.
Regardless of the direction the Guardians take, it's clear that they need to improve their lineup to make them better both this season and for the future.
This type of player is exactly what the Guardians are currently searching for on the market.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently reported in his latest trade intel column that "The Guardians are searching for non-arbitration-eligible, major-league-ready players or hitting prospects on the doorstep of the majors."
A player or prospect with high potential who is under team control should be exactly what the Guardians need. However, to acquire a player of that skill set and value, Cleveland would likely have to part with one of their top relievers.
Bowden agrees and noted the Guardians would have to part with either Emmanuel Clase or Cade Smith to "rebuild their offense around future Hall of Famer" Jose Ramirez.
If Cleveland does trade one of their backend bullpen arms, Clase makes the most sense because of his value. It would hurt to watch Clase pitch and close out games in another uniform.
However, if trading him is what it takes for the Guardians to finally get another impact bat in the lineup and get Ramirez some help, it would be a decision worth contemplating for Cleveland's front office.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Executive Gets Honest About MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Yankees Predicted to Acquire Guardians' Jose Ramirez in Trade Deadline Stunner
MORE: Guardians Fans Will Scratch Their Heads Over This Trade Deadline Take
MORE: Guardians Provide Concerning Injury Update On Chase DeLauter
MORE: 3 Logical Trade Destinations for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase