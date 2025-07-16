Insider Drops Gem on Guardians Potentially Trading Emmanuel Clase
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the Cleveland Guardians will be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor, especially considering that they have some star players they could potentially send packing.
Perhaps the most notable name that has been realistically discussed in trade rumors is closer Emmanuel Clase, who got off to a rough start this season but has rebounded nicely.
Given his career production and his contract, Clase has a ton of value and would surely be a sought-after trade target should the Guardians place him on the block. However, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com strongly advises against that and explained why in a recent piece.
"Clase has not had any significant arm problems. From 2022-24, he saved 133 games. The next most in the majors was Josh Hader (103). His career ERA dating back to 2019 (as a rookie with Texas) is 1.84," Pluto wrote. "If the Guardians do trade Clase, they better receive a lot in return. Finding pitchers who can consistently close games at a high level for multiple seasons is a major challenge. Then add in Clase’s age (27), durability and contract and he is extremely valuable."
For as much as many Guardians fans were ready to toss Clase to the wolves back in April, he has logged a 1.29 ERA since May 1. Has he been as dominant as last season? No, but that was a historically great campaign that you may not see again for quite some time.
The fact remains that Clase is a terrific reliever under team control through 2028. He is earning just $4.9 million this year, $6.4 million next season and has $10 million club options for 2027 and 2028.
Now, Cleveland could potentially reap a massive haul in return for the three-time All-Star if it does decide to move him, so that is something the Guardians may strongly consider. But they are absolutely not going to trade Clase for pennies on the dollar in spite of his early 2025 struggles.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Guardians Take Strong Stance on Two Potential Trade Chips
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Warned About Making Potential Trade
MORE: REPORT: Guardians Receiving Trade Calls on Surprising Player
MORE: Guardians Made One of The Most Intriguing Picks Of The MLB Draft
MORE: Guardians Focus On More Power-Hitters, Pitchers During Day 2 of MLB Draft