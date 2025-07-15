REPORT: Guardians Take Strong Stance on Two Potential Trade Chips
The Cleveland Guardians are in an interesting spot heading into the MLB trade deadline.
At the All-Star Break, they're 46-49 and 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League.
In some ways, it would make sense for the team to be either buyers or sellers ahead of July 31.
Whether Cleveland does end up trading away some of their veteran pieces, they're reportedly taking a strong stance on their relievers.
Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported, "The Guardians are telling these teams that are inquiring about Emanuel Clase and Cade Smith, that those guys are not for sale, that they're not going to trade them, that they want to keep those pieces. The sources I talked to said they're pretty firm about that."
It makes sense that the Guardians wouldn't want to trade away Cade Smith, who could be Cleveland's closer in the future.
However, the Guardians are not willing to even dangle Clase in trade talks, which is somewhat surprising.
Playoff contenders desperate for back-end relievers typically give up a lot at the deadline, and Clase may be the most valuable pitcher on the market given his stats and incredibly team-friendly contract.
Clase had a rough start to the season, but since June 1, he has a 1.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 2.31 FIP.
Smith has been one of Cleveland's most reliable relievers, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 43 games so far this year.
If Clase or Smith aren't on the market, it will be interesting to see which players the Guardians do trade if they're sellers at the deadline.
