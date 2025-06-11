Insider Reveals Guardians' Top Trade Target to Fix Flagrant Issue
Last year, the Cleveland Guardians had some issues with their outfield heading into the MLB trade deadline. This season, it's more of the same.
Outside of Steven Kwan, the Guardians' outfield has been an abject disaster in 2025. Lane Thomas has been in and out of the lineup with injuries and is hitting .129. Nolan Jones has been a failed trade acquisition thus far. Jhonkensy Noel was just sent down to the minors.
Perhaps Cleveland has an internal fix somewhere, but it's going to be difficult for the Guardians to fill all of that production from their own system on such short notice.
That means Cleveland will have to peruse the trade market again, much like last summer when it added Thomas. But who can the Guardians turn to in the coming weeks?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has identified one player in particular he feels could represent a major problem-solver for Cleveland: Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
"The Guardians would love to pry [Wilyer] Abreu from the Red Sox with the argument that he’s blocking [Roman] Anthony, the game’s best prospect, but it appears Boston believes there is a scenario where there’s room for both. [Bryan] Reynolds and [Adolis] Garcia are probably too expensive for the Guardians, which might leave Sanchez as the best option. Sanchez, 27, is under team control through 2027 and is making only $4.5 million this year," Bowden wrote.
Sanchez has been on a tear since May, making it that much more likely that the Marlins will move him before July 31. He is slashing .262/.340/.399 with five home runs and 25 RBI over 191 plate appearances this season, and while his .739 OPS certainly isn't eye-popping, it's better than anything the Guardians are getting from their right fielders.
Cleveland definitely has the prospects to make a move for Sanchez, and with Miami actually having some impressive young hitters, it will probably have no problem moving the Dominican native.
