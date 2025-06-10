Cleveland Baseball Insider

Predicting Which Cleveland Guardians Will Be Named All-Stars

The Cleveland Guardians have several players who should be in the All-Star conversation this MLB season.

Tommy Wild

May 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez (11) rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians may not be playing their best baseball as a team right now, but there are certainly players on the roster who are putting together phenomenal individual seasons.

With All-Star voting starting last week, let's predict which members of the Guardians will be representing Cleveland in the Mid-Summer Classic.

Jose Ramirez

Let's start with an easy one.

ose Ramirez should be the starting third baseman for the American League in Atlanta.

Cleveland's superstar is currently hitting .333/.393/.553 with an OPS of .946 on the season. As of Tuesday, Ramirez is on a 35-game on-base streak, which is the longest stretch by an AL player this season.

Ramirez also leads all AL third basemen with a WAR of 3.1, ahead of Alex Bregman (2.4), Isaac Paredes (2.0), and Maikel Garcia (2.0).

As of right now, J-Ram is the best third baseman in the American League and arguably the best at his position in baseball.

Steven Kwan

Of course, Aaron Judge is a lock to be named an All-Star this season. However, Steven Kwan has quietly been one of the best outfielders in the American League, too.

Kwan's .309 AVG and .370 OBP are second among AL outfielders, only trailing Judge in each category. Cleveland's left fielder also remains one of the toughest outs in MLB, with a strikeout rate of just 8.4 percent.

Kwan's defensive ability also needs to be taken into consideration. Cleveland's star ranks in the 100th percentile in arm strength and is tied for second in MLB with the most assists (six).

Steven Kwan swings at a pitch
Jun 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Honorable Mention: Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase's struggles in April hurt his overall season stats, but the reliever has bounced back and been one of baseball's best relievers over the last month.

Since May 1, Clase has an ERA of 0.61 and a 0.75 WHIP. His nine saves over this stretch are also tied for the second most in the American League.

If the All-Star rosters were announced today, it wouldn't be surprising if Clase was left off it. However, he's trending in the right direction and could very well have a strong All-Star case if he keeps these numbers up over the next few weeks.

