One Bright Spot Over The Cleveland Guardians' Latest Stretch
The Cleveland Guardians have not been playing their best baseball lately. Stephen Vogt admitted after Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds that the team "didn't look like ourselves."
However, this doesn't mean the entire roster has been in a slump. One player in particular has shined over the last two weeks, and he deserves some recognition for a strong offensive stretch.
Over the last two weeks, Bo Naylor has been one of the best hitters in Cleveland's lineup, not named Jose Ramirez or Steven Kwan.
Since May 27, Bo has a .207/.395/.414 slash line with an OPS of .809. These stats are a perfect example of how batting averages can't always determine a player's value.
Even though Bo's BA is hovering around .200, Cleveland's catcher has posted a wRC+ of 140 (with a wRC+ of 100 being the league average) over his last 10 games.
Naylor's recent power and production at the plate aren't due to luck, either. Stephen Vogt recently pointed out that Bo felt something had changed in his swing and approached the coaches about it to get it fixed.
"He's made some slight changes mechanically, just with his setup. His move is a lot shorter. He's more direct. He's in the zone a lot longer with his bat path," explained Cleveland's skipper.
"For a while there, he was starting to get steep in and out, and to his credit, he identified it and talked with our hitting team and our hitting team; they put their heads together, and Bo's just been outstanding offensively."
There's no denying Bo has been a key piece to Cleveland's lineup recently. We've seen Naylor put together positive weeks at the plate in the past, but hopefully, he can consistently keep up this production.
