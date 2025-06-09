WATCH: Guardians Welcome Back Terry Francona With Heartfelt Tribute
A book about Cleveland Guardians baseball can't be written without including a full chapter dedicated to the legacy manager Terry Francona left on the organization.
Francona was Cleveland's manager from 2013-23, and as Monday marked the start of Cleveland's latest series against the Cincinnati Reds, it was also the first time in over 10 years that Francona returned to Progressive Field as the visiting team's manager.
The Guardians organization put together a touching tribute for Francona ahead of the first pitch.
Watch The Video Here:
Over Francona's 11 years as Cleveland's manager, his teams had a winning percentage of 54 percent, and his 921 wins remain the most in franchise history.
One of the most impressive parts of Francona's tenure is that the teams he managed finished with a record under .500 just twice, in '15 and '23. He was a model of consistency in the dugout and constantly had Cleveland in the postseason picture.
Tito's time as Cleveland's skipper came to an end following the 2023 season.
A few weeks ahead of the final game of the season, Francona hinted that he'd thought about life outside of baseball, specifically his health.
Even when Tito mentioned he was stepping down as skipper and would no longer be managing the Guardians, he never used the word "retired," leaving the door open for a return to the dugout.
That return came in the fall of 2024, as the Reds announced the future Hall of Famer as their next skipper, and now Francona sits in the opposite dugout of the Ohio Cup.
