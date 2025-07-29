Insider Exposes Shocking Trade Revelation for Guardians' Emmanuel Clase
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Cleveland Guardians this season, star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary leave as a result of an MLB gambling investigation.
Clase joins fellow Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz on the list, and now, the Guardians are left scrambling ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Clase's name was mentioned quite frequently as a trade candidate in the lead up to the deadline, but now, Cleveland obviously isn't going to be able to move the three-time All-Star, who will be sidelined through Aug. 31 — at least.
To make matters worse, Jim Bowden of The Athletic has revealed that the Guardians were working hard to trade Clase prior to this new scandal.
"He was going to get traded. There's no doubt," Bowden said on Foul Territory. "[The Guardians] have been working six weeks at moving Emmanuel Clase, and they were in a really strong position as sellers. They decided to sell, and that's direction they were going, and Clase was going to be the headliner at this trade deadline for him."
Whether or not this is true is obviously up for debate, but there is little question that Cleveland was absolutely getting phone calls on Clase with the deadline looming.
The 27-year-old got off to a rough start over the first month of the season but had since rebounded, pitching to the tune of a 3.23 ERA while allowing 46 hits and recording 47 strikeouts over 47.1 innings of work.
Last season, Clase posted a minuscule 0.61 ERA and 0.659 WHIP, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting as a result.
