Guardians Skipper, Executive React Following Emmanuel Clase News
Heading into this week, the story surrounding the Cleveland Guardians was expected to center on the trade deadline and the moves the team could make.
However, the news that Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary leave as a part of MLB’s gambling investigation has become the primary talking point across baseball.
Both manager Stephen Vogt and President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti spoke to the media before Monday’s game and echoed similar sentiments: this is a difficult situation for the team to be in, and they don’t want to speculate until MLB’s investigation is complete.
"It stinks. It hurts. It's not something we saw coming, not something that we anticipated,” said Vogt.
“It's okay to be upset, it's okay to be hurting, but we're in this together, and it's just a reminder that this game is fragile. This game is special, and it was just a reminder of, we have to do this together and we're going to get through it, but it's going to be hard.”
The biggest question on everyone’s mind now is: Who is Cleveland’s closer?
Cade Smith is an obvious candidate, but Vogt also explained that “We're not going to name a closer. We're going to go by committee for right now. Putting guys how we typically use the bullpen so we're not naming one person. The closer you'll see different people in the ninth could organically end up being one person, but for now, we're not going to officially name a closer. We need to see how this plays out.”
As for Antonetti, he noted that, “I think what I can say is that we spent a lot of time and I think every player is educated on the rules around gambling and Major League baseball had training and spring training for all of our players.”
“Beyond that I want to be careful. I don't think we should pre-judge what the outcome will be other than that we know they have been placed on the non-disciplinary paid suspension.”
As for how the team is reacting to this news, the Guardians executive understands, “Each person, each player, each staff member has to process things in their own way and feel whatever they feel.”
“I'm not certainly in a position to tell anyone how to feel, but I think what's important is that we understand what the reality is and figure out how do we move forward from here and that's really the focus and what we've talked about is it is what it is.”
There are still many questions that need to be answered, but there won’t be any clarity until MLB completes its investigation.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Trade Deadline Strategy Just Took a Wild Turn
MORE: Guardians Make Roster Move Following Emmanuel Clase News
MORE: Guardians Drop Team Statement Amid Recent Emmanuel Clase News
MORE: REPORT: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Under Gambling Investigation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Receives Compelling Trade Deadline Update