Insider Unveils Shocking Update on Guardians' Free Agent Target
The Cleveland Guardians have some holes to fill this MLB offseason, but due to their historically frugal spending habits, the general expectation is that they will remain relatively lukewarm.
Or will they?
MLB insider Jon Heyman has revealed that the Guardians are one of a few surprising teams that are "trying to do stuff" and then goes on to name outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as a potential target for the club.
"I think Teoscar's a guy that Cleveland and Oakland have looked at," Heyman said.
Given that Hernandez is expected to land a deal worth $100 million or more, it would be somewhat out of character for the Guardians to heavily pursue the World Series champion.
However, Cleveland desperately needs to add some pop to its lineup, so perhaps the Guardians will make a legitimate push for him.
Hernandez is coming off of a 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 RBI over 652 plate appearances. He then logged three homers and 12 RB in the playoffs en route to helping the Dodgers win a championship.
The 32-year-old has played for four teams throughout his MLB tenure, with the bulk of his career coming with the Toronto Blue Jays between 2017 and 2022.
Hernandez has made a pair of All-Star appearances, earning his first selection in 2021 when he posted 32 long balls and 116 RBI to go along with an .870 OPS. He then made another trip to the midsummer classic this past season in Los Angeles.
We'll see if Cleveland can shock the baseball landscape by bagging Hernandez.