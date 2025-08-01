Is An Extension Between Steven Kwan, Guardians Still Possible?
After weeks of speculation, rumors, and reports, the Cleveland Guardians ultimately decided not to trade Steven Kwan.
Even though the Guardians could have gotten a haul for their All-Star outfielder, they didn’t have to trade him. Kwan is still under team control for two and a half more seasons and is easily one of the best players on the team.
After all the trade deadline drama, is an extension for Kwan still a possibility? When could a potential deal take place?
It’s probably best to leave it up to both Chris Antonetti and Kwan to answer those questions, as each party discussed the topic earlier this week.
As it pertains to staying in Cleveland long-term, Kwan said on Wednesday, “I would love to, [work out an extension]. I love it here. I love everything about this place. If they gave me the opportunity, I would love to,” Kwan told The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.
It’s no secret that the Guardians typically discuss contract extensions during spring training. That’s when Tanner Bibee signed his deal earlier this year, and Jose Ramirez signed his in 2022.
Antonetti acknowledged that this time of year is typically when the team prefers to handle any contract talk, but appeared to leave the door open for conversations at different points of the season.
“We don’t have any hard and fast rules about that, but what we found often times is that when you try to explore contract extensions during the season, it can be a real distraction,” explained Antonetti. “So, that’s why we’ve typically preferred for that to happen in the offseason or spring training.”
Even though Antonetti didn't publicly state they'd like to sign Kwan to an extension, there have been reports from past spring training that the two sides were working on a deal.
So, even with plenty of trade rumors over the last few weeks, it appears both sides are still possibly open to a deal. Now, it’s just up to whether each side can agree on a fair deal.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Fans Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
MORE: Guardians Receive Brutal Grade for Trade Deadline Moves
MORE: How Much Did The Emmanuel Clase News Affect Guardians Trade Deadline Plans?
MORE: Guardians Make Interesting Move at MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Guardians' Star Stays Put As MLB Trade Deadline Passes