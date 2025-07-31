Cleveland Guardians Trade Veteran To Division Rival
The Cleveland Guardians look like they could be one of the most active teams during the MLB trade deadline.
Shortly after trading away former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, the Guardians made their second trade of the day, sending veteran pitcher Paul Sewald to the Detroit Tigers.
Cleveland will reportedly receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for the 35-year-old.
Chris McCosky was the first to report the news. However, ESPN’s Buster Olney added that the Tigers are taking on the rest of Sewald’s contract, which is roughly $2 million.
Sewald is currently on the injured list and is expected to return by the beginning of September at the earliest.
The Guardians signed Sewald, hoping that he could be another solid depth piece to what was the best bullpen in baseball during the 2024 season. However, injuries have plagued the right-hander's 2025 campaign.
Sewald first landed on the injured list on April 29 with a right shoulder strain. He didn’t return to the big-league team until July 5, but was quickly added back onto the injured list on July 15 with the same shoulder injury.
Due to these injuries, Sewald has only appeared in 18 games in 2025, recording a 4.70 ERA and 1.17 WHIP.
The Guardians likely won’t get much in return for the veteran pitcher, but even being able to get something for an impending free agent is a nice return for Sewald.
