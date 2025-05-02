Jose Ramirez Makes Incredible Guardians, MLB History
Jose Ramirez will go down as the face of Cleveland baseball when his career is over, and he added more to that legacy on Thursday in the Guardians' win over the Minnesota Twins.
Ramirez came to the plate at the bottom of the tenth inning and pulled a ball into the right field, scoring the tying run.
Then, shortly into Kyle Manzardo's at-bat, J-Ram broke for second base and recorded his seventh steal of the year. However, this was more than just another stolen base.
This stolen bag made Ramirez the first member in franchise history and the only active player to have 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases.
With this steal, he's also the 24th player in MLB history to record 600+ extra-base hits, 200+ home runs, and 200 steals.
Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, Bobby Bonds, and Alex Rodriguez are the only players younger than J-Ram who have accomplished this.
That list is full of baseball legends and Hall-of-Famers, which Ramirez should be inducted into once his playing career is over.
After the game, Ramirez was given the base as a keepsake, and he held it up with a massive smile while teammates congratulated him.
This play was also a key moment in helping Cleveland win the game. Ramirez's stolen base set up Cleveland's win in the 10th inning.
Angel Martinez stepped into the plate after Kyle Manzardo's intentional walk and slapped a ground ball just deep enough into the outfield for Ramirez to come around and score the winning run.
A historic day at the ballpark end in a win for the Guardians. What more could you ask for?
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians React To Walk-Off Win Over Minnesota Twins
MORE: Guardians Skipper Has Seen Critical Change In Surprise Slugger
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Provide Medical Update On Shane Bieber
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Complete Intriguing Trade With AL Opponent
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Walk-Off Twins With Massive Home Run