Jose Ramirez Shares Heartwarming Memory From Cleveland Guardians 2025 Season
Jose Ramirez has somehow kept the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Wild Card conversation. Without him, it is scary to imagine how this season could have gone.
Over the last decade, Ramirez has emerged as the face of baseball in Cleveland. He eased the club and fanbase through their controversial name change transition as a cornerstone piece of the franchise when he inked a team friendly seven-year deal in 2022.
He’s provided fans with memorable moments, helmet-jarring stolen bases and thunderous home runs that leave the corner of Carnegie and Ontario chanting his name late into the Cleveland night.
In a recent interview on the Guardians’ YouTube channel, Ramirez did a full interview in English, where he revealed which moment from this entire season will stick with him the most.
“For me, it’s my best moment. To see my kid throw the first pitch and catch the ball, it’s my best moment,” Ramirez said.
Throughout his career, Ramirez has been a tremendous role model in the city of Cleveland and for baseball fans everywhere. Now, the father of three has taken on a true leadership role with the Guardians, trying to get the most out of young players throughout the organization.
“I need to teach the young guys because when I was young, a lot of people, a lot of veteran players were talking to me everyday and helping me with this game,” the 32 year-old superstar said. “When I help the young guys, I think they play better.”
In just under 600 plate appearances so far this season, Ramirez leads the Guardians in almost every statistical category. Just last month, Ramirez became the 17th player in MLB history to log 275-or-more home runs and 275-or-more stolen bases during his career. He’s still just 32 years old and still has three more years on the extension he signed in 2022.
He’s on a quest to become the greatest Cleveland baseball player of all-time. When he hit a pair of solo home runs against the Miami Marlins in August, Ramirez broke a tie with Jim Thome and five-time All-Star Albert Belle for the most multihomer game in Cleveland baseball history.
In a season full of regression, injuries and gambling allegations, Ramirez and his daughter can serve as a reminder of what baseball is all about.
“Yeah, (being a dad made me a better person). My life changed after my kid came here. Sometimes, I’m 0-for-3. Sometimes, I’m angry. When I go home, I’ll be happy because my niña says, ‘Hola, papi!’ Changed my life.”