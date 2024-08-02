Lane Thomas Opens Up About Trade to Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians made two moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One was to acquire veteran outfielder Lane Thomas, while the other was a move to get veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb.
Thomas, in particular, was a big pickup for the Guardians. They needed outfield help and he was a top candidate to provide that.
Acquiring him wasn't a flashy move by any stretch, but it was a good move for a contender to make. He was an upgrade in the outfield and could be a key contributor down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
In his first two games with Cleveland, Thomas has recorded three hits in eight at bats, with two of them being doubles.
He also opened up about the trade in a recent interview. Thomas also revealed why he chose to start playing with his new team immediately following the trade.
“I just wanted to come in, fit in, do my job, and kinda keep this thing rolling. So I felt like we did a good job of that today. I just felt like it was possible and wanted to get in the lineup and get to know the guys as soon as I could.”
Not only will Thomas be a big part of the 2024 season, he has another year left on his deal. Finding a piece that would be an addition for the 2025 campaign was also a huge positive for the Guardians.
Before his trade to Cleveland, Thomas had played in 77 games with the Washington Nationals. He hit eight home runs to go along with 40 RBI, while batting .253/.331/.407. Those numbers were solid, to say the least.
While no one should expect Thomas to come in and power the Guardians to a World Series run, he can be a big part in helping towards that goal. He has the ability and talent to be an impact piece.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Thomas in Cleveland. The trade could go down as a major steal, especially with him being back for 2025 as well.