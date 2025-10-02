Legendary Cleveland broadcaster says Guardians can keep their season alive
The season could end today.
The Cleveland Guardians have hopes of moving on to the next round of the 2025 playoffs and extending the season to at least one more series.
After dropping Game One of the Wild Card round to the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, they bounced back with an exciting Game Two response. They dominated the Tigers in the hitting game with a prowl from the plate that saw seven hits and three home runs in a 6-1 victory.
It looked like the offense finally found a rhythm with a mix of young bats crushing the ball and a defensive front that was anchored by pitching that remained consistent.
Now, with the series tied 1-1, they face elimination in the best of three series.
However, the statistics do not support Cleveland.
On the Bruce Drennan Show via the BigPlay Sports Network, Drennan spoke to this tough hill the Guardians have to climb in Game Three.
"Team's that have lost a Game One have lost 18-of-20 of those series," he said. "And teams who have lost game one at home of that series are 2-11."
Cleveland has defied the odds time and time again this season. It's like whenever the team's back is up against the wall, someone steps up to the plate and carries everyone behind them to new heights. Just a few days back in the season finale at home against the Texas Rangers, the Guardians trailed by three in the bottom of the 10th. Shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who has struggled from time to time this season, walked up to the plate and smashed a walk-off home run to win the game.
In Game Two, just yesterday, all hope seemed to be lost but another solo shot, again from Rocchio, pulled the team ahead by a singular run. Then, building on the confidence, prospect Daniel Schneemann and catcher Bo Naylor pulled the team forward as they added on four more runs.
This isn't just any average MLB team. This team doesn't give up and just finds ways to win, something Drennan went on to speak further to.
"If any team is capable of coming back it's this bunch," he said. "After making history this year, with the greatest comeback in major league history."
That comeback he is referring to is the legendary 15.5 games back Cleveland sat behind Detroit in a fight for the AL Central as recently as July 9. This was the largest deficit a team has overcome to finish first in its division, since 1969, or league, since 1914.
The Guardians' season is on the line against the Tigers at 3:08 p.m. from Progressive Field on Wednesday, Oct. 2.