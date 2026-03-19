Inside Juan Brito's Chance to Make Cleveland Guardians' Major League Roster

It seems like the Cleveland Guardians almost have the 2026 Opening Day roster figured out.

The Guardians moved four-time Golden Glove winner Steven Kwan to center field, signed countless bullpen arms to bolster the late-game efficiency and gave countless prospects chances to show their worth in the 2026 MLB Spring Training window. Now, it's time to dwindle down the roster to just 26 players, with some, who've been great to start the new year, just not having a fit in the big leagues.

But one player, who may be blocked yet still deserves a shot to make the major league roster, is infield prospect Juan Brito.

The 24-year-old has been sitting in Cleveland's minor league system for the past three seasons, quietly showing consistency and reliability on both sides of the ball.

In spring training this year, he's flashed what's made him so promising down in the system, knocking four hits and one home run for six RBI. He's also drawn six walks. His play, while it has been up and down at times, has allowed him to slowly acclimate himself to big league-level action.

Now, it's down to the front office to decide whether or not he'll get his chance in 2026.

Juan Brito gets us on the board with his first homer this spring!#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/O0DnztsBSW — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) February 26, 2026

The road ahead of Brito is a tough one, but it will help define what type of player he is by the time he ends up as a member of the major league roster, even if it's not with the Guardians.

Those in the Big Leagues

For quite a while now, the major league roster has had guys in the middle infield blocking the prospects in the farm system.

And 2026 won't be any different.

Brayan Rocchio, who can play both second and shortstop, has his spot locked down, mainly due to how well he played back in September 2025. As long as he can continue to make positive strides on the fielding side, he'll maintain his roster spot.

Next to Rocchio, though, is Gabriel Arias, who's on the chopping block. Over the past couple of campaigns, he's been incredibly inconsistent, with lackluster fielding numbers. He can pretty much only play short, which pulls Rocchio away from his true position, all while committing 13 errors last season.

Brito's best chance to get a spot in the lineup is by jumping Arias. If he makes the Opening Day roster, it shows that the front office isn't convinced that Arias is a future staple and that Brito will be given a chance to take over the position.

The Guardians also have utility Daniel Schneemann, who will spend time in the infield as well.

Unfortunately, he may end up blocking Brito, though, as carrying four or five players who can play in the middle infield feels unlikely for Cleveland.

Brito's Time in the Minors

Ever since joining the team back in 2023, he became one of the most exciting youngsters.

That season, he rose through the ranks quickly, going from High-A Lake County to Triple-A Columbus in just 127 games. At each level, he was incredibly efficient with a mix of power, poise and a keen eye. Across all three combined, he slashed .271/.377/.434 for an OPS of .811.

That level of play was good enough to warrant starting 2024 in Columbus, where he kept consistency, slashing .256/.365/.443 for an OPS of .807, all while striking out 105 times and drawing 88 walks. For a player who crushed 40 doubles and 21 home runs, keeping his strikeout-to-walk rate low is important, especially when considering a nod to the big leagues.

Last year, he did enough to prove he deserves consideration, especially after battling back from injury and still remaining sharp. Through 31 games played, he brought raw power to the plate with similar averages to years past.

Now, there may be a world where Brito starts in Triple-A, yet again, to allow him to get acclimated back to the game after missing most of last season. If that's the case, he may end up receiving a call-up before top prospect Travis Bazzana.

This would allow the front office to evaluate him a bit more before sending Bazzana to be the everyday second baseman.

As long as Brito continues to play at a high-level, he'll continue to draw attention from the front office. It may be for a call-up, but it could also be for a trade if they realize he doesn't fit the current timeline of the organization.