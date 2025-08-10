Brayan Rocchio Has Been Key Piece To Guardians' Resurgence
The Cleveland Guardians are right back in the thick of the American League playoff race, trailing the New York Yankees by 0.5 games for the last wild-card spot and are 5.0 games behind the Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the American League Central.
There are plenty of reasons for Cleveland’s resurgence, but one of the key reasons for the Guardians getting back in the postseason picture is what Brayan Rocchio has provided the team after a stint in the minors earlier this year.
Cleveland recalled Rocchio on July 1 in the wake of Gabriel Arias’ ankle injury. He played so well both on offense and defense that when Arias ultimately returned, Stephen Vogt had no choice but to Rocchio him in the lineup, and slide him to second base.
In the last five weeks, Rocchio has a .280/.319/.430 slash line with an OPS of .749 and a wRC+ of 107. In August alone, Cleveland’s new second baseman has a .321 batting average and a .753 OPS.
It’s not just that Rocchio has been hitting, but he’s been coming up clutch with multiple big hits for the Guardians.
For example, Rocchio gave the Guardians the lead in Cleveland’s series-clinching game against the Chicago White Sox and Saturday with a hard-hit double.
Despite the boost Rocchio has given this Guardians lineup over the last few weeks, Stephen Vogt said after Saturday’s win that he doesn’t plan on moving him up further in the lineup. Instead, leaving Rocchio in one of the final three spots of the order extends Cleveland’s lineup, and he’s doing a great job turning it over for the leadoff hitters.
“He makes [the lineup] really long. That’s why I love to keep him down there in the eight, nine hole,” said Vogt on Saturday. “It allows him to get on base for [Seven Kwan] and the top of the order. So, he’s been great. When he’s swinging the bat and playing the defense he’s been capable of, it makes our lineup a lot longer and us a much better team.”
After the first two months of the season, it certainly looked like Rocchio’s opportunity with the big-league club had come and gone, but to his credit, he made some necessary adjustments in the minors and is reaping those rewards.
If the Guardians are going to continue their playoff push and grab a wild-card spot or even complete the comeback in the division, they’re going to need Rocchio to keep hitting at a high level and extending the lineup, as Vogt recently noted.
