MLB Analyst Confused By Recent Cleveland Guardians Trade
Many people have questions following the Cleveland Guardians' recent trade that sent Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Guardians gave up their All-Star first baseman and immediately signed veteran Carlos Santana to take his place in the lineup and field.
Keith Law of The Athletic did his best to break down this trade, but he still appears confused about what Cleveland's front office is doing.
"I'm flummoxed by Cleveland giving Naylor away for so little, then turning around and spending most of the savings on a reunion with Santana, who'll turn 39 in April and offers more downside risk than upside," wrote Law.
"I'm not sure if that's enough to make me switch from Naylor to Santana given the latter's age, and since the Guardians didn't even save any money here, they aren't any better positioned to go get another power hitter to replace Naylor's bat."
Check out Law's fall breakdown and analysis on The Athletic here.
Law makes some great points, especially the financial implications in all of this.
One area where the analyst is spot on is that the Guardians easily get better in the field, with Santana paying first. This will be especially critical after losing Andres Gimenez in a trade from earlier in the offseason.
It is interesting that Cleveland only got one player and a pick in return for Naylor, given his resume as a power hitter. However, this could indicate what the market for a first baseman is right now.
Teams who needed to upgrade at that position found their solutions already, and the players who are still available have a higher upside than Naylor.
This group includes Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Walker, who just signed with their new teams, and Pete Alonso is still on the free-agent market.
After this trade, there is warranted confusion, but it will be interesting to see if Cleveland's front office stops here or makes more moves before spring training.