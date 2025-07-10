Guardians' Jose Ramirez Explains All-Star Game Decision
Last month, Jose Ramirez made Cleveland Guardians history, being named an All-Star for the seventh time, tying a record for the second-most in franchise history.
However, Cleveland's superstar revealed on Wednesday that he will not partake in the Midsummer Classic.
Ramirez spoke to the media following the announcement and explained that he will sit out the All-Star game to use the time to get healthy and be ready for the second half of the season.
"Everything started with that collision with [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] in Toronto [on May 2]," Ramirez said through his interpreter, Agustin Rivero (quote via MLB.com's Time Stebbins).
"I've been a long time thinking about it trying to maximize how long we can wait 'cause I've been working with [manager Stephen Vogt] trying to find some time off whenever possible to give some rest to the ankle, even getting the DH time."
Ramirez was diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain after the injury at the beginning of May, but never landed on the injured list.
This incident in Toronto isn't the only time Ramirez has dealt with a lingering injury this season.
J-Ram also missed a game in the first series of the season after awkwardly landing on his wrist attempting a steal of second base.
Of course, the most controversial ailment Ramirez has dealt with this year is a forearm contusion which he suffered when Toronto's Chris Bassit hit him with a fastball in late June.
Would it be cool to watch Ramirez suit up for the American League and represent the Guardians in the All-Star Game? Absolutely.
However, health for the rest of the season is more critical, and Ramirez is well aware of this.
"I want to go to the All-Star Game, especially with the support from the fans, but I feel the best thing for the team is to be able to be fresh and contribute to our team in the second half."
