MLB Insider Provides New Update On Guardians Trade Deadline Plans
The Cleveland Guardians were a team that could have gone in either direction as buyers or sellers at the trade deadline after coming out of the All-Star Break as one of the hottest teams in baseball./
However, the Emmanuel Clase news on Monday may have ended all hopes of the team adding with the 2025 season in mind, as the Guardians have now lost their star closer for at least a month after being placed on non-disciplinary leave.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update on Cleveland's current standing and potential trade deadline plans following the news about Clase, with the deadline just two days away.
“The loss of closer Emmanuel Clase to non-disciplinary leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting did not simply deprive the Cleveland Guardians of their top trade chip. It ended any chance of the Guardians becoming a buyer, and likely increased the possibility of the team trading right-hander Shane Bieber and perhaps left fielder Steven Kwan,” wrote Rosentaul.
The insider noted that Kwan, understandably, is drawing “a ton” of interest from contenders. Rosenthal mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres “believed to be among the teams in the mix.”
The Guardians don’t have to trade Kwan, who’s under team control through the 2027 season, and “intend to set a high bar for their desired return.”
Even with the new development and the Guardians' path to a postseason berth that much more difficult, a Kwan trade in the next few days still feels a bit far-fetched.
One deal that doesn’t feel all that impossible anymore is the possibility of Shane Bieber being on the move.
Bieber is still recovering from his Tommy John surgery that he underwent well over a year ago, but is inching closer to a big league return with each rehab appearance. His next minor league start is on Tuesday night with the Akron RubberDucks, which Rosenthal noted “is expected to be heavily scouted.”
After a difficult June, the Guardians fought their way back into contention to be a wild-card team this season, but as Rosenthal mentions, it appears Cleveland could be one of the deadline’s biggest sellers.
