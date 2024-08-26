MLB Insider Reveals Grim Future Outlook On Cleveland Guardians Star
The Cleveland Guardians do not exactly have an elite lineup, but one slugger who has been rather consistent for them throughout the year has been first baseman Josh Naylor.
Naylor is not exactly Jim Thome, but he is slashing a respectable .236/.317/.464 with 28 home runs and 91 RBI and made his first All-Star appearance this season. He also boasts an .887 OPS with runners in scoring position.
But is Naylor going to remain with the Guardians long term?
Zack Meisel of The Athletic isn't so sure.
In a mailbag piece, Meisel was asked about the possibility of Cleveland extending Naylor before he hits free agency in 2026, and he doesn't seem too optimistic.
Meisel notes that the Guardians have first base prospects like Kyle Manzardo, C.J. Kayfus and the highly-touted Ralphy Velazquez in their organization. He also cites Naylor's injury history and the fact that Cleveland will not want a glut at designated hitter.
The Guardians initially acquired Naylor in August 2020 in a trade that sent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres.
Naylor played 22 games in Cleveland during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and appeared in 69 contests in 2021. He then became a full-time starter in 2022, when he slashed .256/.319/.452 with 20 long balls and 79 RBI. He enjoyed somewhat of a breakout campaign last season, slashing .308/.354/.489 with 17 dingers and 97 RBI.
Overall, the 28-year-old owns a career .262/.323/.445 slash line, so he is a relatively young first baseman with some decent pop. He isn't much of a defender, though, as evidenced by his minus-4 DRS this season.
As a result, Naylor probably shouldn't break the bank, but for a cost-conscious club like the Guardians, he may still prove to be too rich for their blood.