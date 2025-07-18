Cleveland Baseball Insider

MLB Insider Reveals Which Guardians Aren't Available for Trade

The Cleveland Guardians reportedly have a short list of players whom they aren't willing to trade before the deadline.

Tommy Wild

Apr 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) throws to first for an out during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) throws to first for an out during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
In this story:

There have been numerous rumors surrounding the Cleveland Guardians over the past few weeks, as the team has fallen further out of a playoff spot and the trade deadline quickly approaches.

ESPN's Buster Olney provided some clarity, shared some of the information he had heard across the league during the All-Star break, and listed the four players Cleveland isn't willing to trade before July 31.

"The Cleveland Guardians are ready to listen to offers for all but four players - third baseman Jose Ramirez, outfielder Steven Kwan and relievers Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith. Everyone else is available, with the Guardians hoping to get maximum value and find more offense," wrote Olney.

Emmanuel Clase (48) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrate a win
Jun 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrate a win over the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

This list largely makes sense, especially considering the organization's trade history.

Ramirez will be in Cleveland for his entire career, Kwan still remains a key piece to the Guardians' lineup, and Cade could end up being Cleveland's closer of the future.

The one shocking piece from Olney is that the Guardians aren't ready to move on from Clase.

Given his team-friendly contract and the number of contenders that need more bullpen help, and Cleveland's history with trading its star pitchers, it wouldn't be shocking for Clase to be on the move in the next few weeks.

Even if the Guardians are willing to trade this core, there are still multiple players contenders could try to pry away from Cleveland, such as Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, and Jakob Junis, who are certainly players to watch over the next few weeks.

That said, the Guardians still remain one of MLB's most interesting teams leading up to the trade deadline.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Insider Believes Guardians Star Is A Player 'To Watch' As Trade Deadline Looms

MORE: Insider Unmasks Depressing Jose Ramirez Reality for Guardians

MORE: Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration

MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline

MORE: Guardians’ Steven Kwan Gets Honest About Trade Rumors

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News