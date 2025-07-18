MLB Insider Reveals Which Guardians Aren't Available for Trade
There have been numerous rumors surrounding the Cleveland Guardians over the past few weeks, as the team has fallen further out of a playoff spot and the trade deadline quickly approaches.
ESPN's Buster Olney provided some clarity, shared some of the information he had heard across the league during the All-Star break, and listed the four players Cleveland isn't willing to trade before July 31.
"The Cleveland Guardians are ready to listen to offers for all but four players - third baseman Jose Ramirez, outfielder Steven Kwan and relievers Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith. Everyone else is available, with the Guardians hoping to get maximum value and find more offense," wrote Olney.
This list largely makes sense, especially considering the organization's trade history.
Ramirez will be in Cleveland for his entire career, Kwan still remains a key piece to the Guardians' lineup, and Cade could end up being Cleveland's closer of the future.
The one shocking piece from Olney is that the Guardians aren't ready to move on from Clase.
Given his team-friendly contract and the number of contenders that need more bullpen help, and Cleveland's history with trading its star pitchers, it wouldn't be shocking for Clase to be on the move in the next few weeks.
Even if the Guardians are willing to trade this core, there are still multiple players contenders could try to pry away from Cleveland, such as Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, and Jakob Junis, who are certainly players to watch over the next few weeks.
That said, the Guardians still remain one of MLB's most interesting teams leading up to the trade deadline.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Insider Believes Guardians Star Is A Player 'To Watch' As Trade Deadline Looms
MORE: Insider Unmasks Depressing Jose Ramirez Reality for Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Trade Talks Receive Major Declaration
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Star Linked to NL Central Powerhouse at Trade Deadline