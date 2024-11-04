Multiple Guardians Defenders Win 2024 Gold Glove Awards
The Cleveland Guardians surprised many fans, analysts, and opposing teams during the 2024 season. However, one area that should've been on every team's scouting report was their incredible team defense.
Rawlings announced the 2024 Gold Glove winners on Sunday evening, and unsurprisingly, multiple members of the Guardians team took home awards.
Andres Gimenez
Andres Gimenez is not only Cleveland's best defender, but he's one of the best defensive players in all of baseball. He's more than deserving of winning the 2024 Gold Glove Award for second base, which is the third of Gimenez's young career.
Cleveland's second baseman can pretty much do it all defensively. He ranked in the 100th percentile in outs above average and the 97th percentile in fielding run value.
Gimenez routinely makes diving grabs to rob players of hits, has an incredible reaction time for line drives hit right at him, and is probably the best middle-man in outfield relays. For those who weren't familiar with Gimenez's defensive game, he made sure to put it on display during the 2024 postseason with some incredible plays.
Gimenez's defensive recognition shouldn't stop here, though. He won the 2023 Platinum Glove and should be in contention to win it again this season.
Steven Kwan
Steven Kwan's third season in the big leagues ends the same way the first two have: a Gold Glove award to add to his impressive resume.
Kwan made a name for himself when he entered the league in 2022 because of his incredible palate display and elite defense in the outfield. This led him to win the Gold Glove in the left field in 2022 and 2023, and now he's won it again in 2024.
Kwan faced some adversity this season missing time at the beginning of the year and the end of the season with seperate injuries. During this time, he also began to struggle at the plate. However, Kwan never let this affect his play in the field.
Cleveland's left fielder ranked in the 85th percentile in OAA, the 99th percentile in arm strength, and the 84th percentile in fielding run value. Kwan also was tied for 6th in MLB with nine outfield assists.
Nominated Guardians Fall Short
Brayan Rocchio (shortstop) and Jose Ramirez (third baseman) were each nominated for a Gold Glove at their position, but neither of them won the award. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals won the award for AL shortstop, and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros got the award for AL third baseman.