Oscar Gonzalez Continues His Hot Streak With Four Hit Night

Oscar Gonzales had the first four-hit game of his career against the Athletics.

Ever since being called up by the Cleveland Guardians in the middle of May, all Oscar Gonzalez has done is hit the ball, and hit it hard!

Gonzalez has only played 13 games at the Major League level but he has recorded a hit in 12 of those games. He has been fantastic and has shown no signs of slowing down as he is currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

Last night was a big one for Gonzalez. In the series opener against the Oakland Athletics, he went 4-4 which included a double and an RBI single. This brings his average up to .404 since being called up!

After last night's game, Gonzalez said that this is what he has been preparing for since he was a kid and everyone has given him such a warm welcome, but they made it clear what they are there to do which is win games.

Watch the rest of his presser here:

Gonzalez was turning heads in AAA Columbus and in Spring Training, but I don't think anyone expected this kind of production so early. Tito said that the coaching staff told him, "Don't worry about walking, just try to see how many swings you can get at good pitches."

I would say that Gonzalez is getting some good swings at those pitches!

Oscar joins Roger Maris (1957) to have a hit in 12 of their first 13 Major League games. His 21 hits are the most by a Cleveland player through their first 13 games since Mark Lewis did it in 1901 with 22.

Oscar Gonzalez is quickly becoming one of the Guardians' most productive hitters and a fan favorite in Cleveland. I'm certainly excited to see Gonzalez in a Guardians uniform for a long time!

