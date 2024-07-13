'Pretty Surreal:' How Guardians' David Fry Found Out He Was An All-Star
The best All-Star stories are the ones no one ever thought would be written. Every year, we get a player who makes their mid-summer classic debut, and watching their reactions to learning they have this accolade is the best.
Cleveland Guardians utility man and designated hitter David Fry will appear head to Texas as a first-time All-Star, and this was something he never expected even when fan voting was going on.
“When the first stuff was kind of going on, and they were doing the fan voting, just like my wife and family sent me stuff about me being on the ballot, that was good enough for me,” said Fry on MLB Radio. “That was like, ‘holy cow, I never thought I’d be even at that point getting votes, let alone actually get to go.’ It was definitely not something I was expecting, and it was pretty surreal.”
As we know, Fry made the All-Star roster as a reserve, and the story about how he found this out will put a smile on all fans faces.
“I thought it was over. Then we have a team meeting, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea what this meeting is about.’ Then [Stephen Vogt] gets into it and tells [Emmanuel Clase], tells [Josh Naylor] [they’re All-Stars], and everybody gets fired up because Josh is a guy that probably should’ve gotten it last year and we were all pumped that he got it this year, and [Vogt] said there was one more, I was just playing cards with [Hunter Gaddis] and he was kind of like tapping me, and I was like ‘No way.’ But he looked over at me and said that I was going and everybody went nuts and was giving me hugs and stuff. It was pretty cool.”
The Guardians even posted a video of Fry hearing his name called by Vogt in the team’s clubhouse.
Fans can see All-Star David Fry in action on Monday night at 8:00 PM EST.