Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Win Over Nationals
Just like that, the Cleveland Guardians win another series and still have one of the top two records in the American League.
This time, the Guardians took two of three games from the Washington Nationals in three high-scoring games.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest series win.
Guardians' Bats Are Coming Alive?
The Guardians started the season with some lackluster offensive performance, but their series win over Washington showed what this team can do when everyone in the lineup puts the ball in play.
During the last three games, the Guardians scored 26 runs and had 32 hits.
Cleveland struggled with runners in scoring position earlier this season, but that wasn't the case against the Nationals either.
The Guardians hit .354 (11-for-31) in clutch situations, which was the difference-maker in the series win.
The Guardians' bats are getting hot, but can they keep that momentum heading into the weekend?
Carlos Santana Leads The Way
Don't let Carlos Santana's slow start to the year fool you. This 39-year-old still has a little bit left in the tank and showed that against the Nationals.
Santana hit .357 (5-for-14) over the last three games, including a three-hit performance in the series opener.
One encouraging sign moving forward is that Santana also demonstrated some pop with these hits.
His three-run homer in the second game opened up the scoring, and his three-run double in the finale tied up the game, setting up Cleveland's comeback.
Santana is notorious for being a slow starter, and this series could indicate he's finally starting to get going.
Cade Smith Needs A Well-Deserved Off Day
The Guardians have heavily relied on their bullpen to start the season.
A lot of that workload has fallen on Cade Smith.
The lockdown reliever has been stellar for the Guardians all season, and even has three saves to his name, too. However, it's becoming clear the Cade needs a well-deserved off day; maybe two.
Smith pitched in the series opener and, uncharacteristically, gave up four earned runs on three hits and one walk. Even though he didn't give up any runs in the finale, Cade still allowed a few base runners in his 0.1 inning of work.
