REPORT: Guardians Avoid Arbitration With Key Piece Of 2024 Rotation
As a team, the Cleveland Guardians were one of the biggest surprises in baseball during the 2024 MLB season. However, some other incredible underdog stories within the organization helped them reach that level.
One of those narratives was the emergence of Ben Lively, who the Guardians brought into the organization last offseason.
Lively will officially return to the organization in 2025 after reportedly signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Cleveland to avoid arbitration, per Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes.
Lively finished his first full season as a starter with a 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and a 107 ERA+ over 29 starts. He was easily Cleveland's most consistent and reliable member in their rotation for the first half of the season.
However, Lively began to show some signs of fatigue toward the end of the season after pitching a career-high 151.1 innings. His previous career-high was 88.2 innings in 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds.
The 32-year-old was initially left off Cleveland's playoff roster but was eventually added back on during the ALCS after Alex Cobb's injury.
The Guardians are low on starting pitching and need to address that depth this offseason. But no matter what happens, Lively could very well be Cleveland's fourth or fifth man in their rotation in 2025, and he proved he can succeed in that role after a more than successful 2024 campaign.
Signing him to this one-year deal and avoiding going through the arbitration process altogether gives the front office some reassurance with their rotation stands at the beginning of the offseason.