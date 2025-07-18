Guardians Have Massive Opportunity Coming Out of All-Star Break
So far, the Cleveland Guardians' season hasn't gone quite according to plan. After the first 95 games, the Guardians are under .500, and their advanced metrics aren't super favorable either.
However, the season isn't over; far from it.
The Guardians have a massive opportunity to get back in the playoff race coming out of the All-Star break, and they have to take advantage of it, or it could solidify Cleveland as sellers at the trade deadline.
Cleveland's next four series are against the Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Colorado Rockies, who have a combined winning percentage of .39 this season.
During Cleveland's 10-game losing streak earlier this month, Stephen Vogt consistently emphasized that, despite the final score of each game, the stretch was not representative of the team's true ability.
The next few weeks are the perfect time to prove that.
If there's one thing that this Guardians group has shown this season, it's that they're resilient and truly believe they have the potential to do something special.
Steven Kwan recently told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, "We’ll be eager to come back in the second half, and you never know what happens after that."
Looking ahead beyond these four series, the Guardians have a favorable schedule for the remainder of the season, too. Cleveland's opponents for the rest of the year have a combined winning percentage of .476, which is the lowest of any remaining schedule in MLB.
Plus, the Guardians have an American League-best record of 25-12 against teams below .500.
Obviously, a team has to respect each of their opponents, but if the Guardians play to the best of their ability from here on out, they could easily find themselves in the playoff mix after game 162.
