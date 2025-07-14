Cleveland Guardians Draft Pick Compared To Future Hall of Famer

Cleveland Baseball Insider

One of the Cleveland Guardians' draft picks was compared to one of the best players to ever play in MLB.

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A reporter sits in front of signage before the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians were busy during the MLB Draft, selecting position players with plenty of upside, especially on offense.

One of the prospects Cleveland drafted was OF Aaron Walton out of the University of Arizona.

Walton has the potential to be a solid defensive center fielder, with an above-average bat.

However, one college scout even compared Walton to arguably the greatest player of all time and a surefire future Hall of Famer.

David Seifert said that leading up to the draft, Walton reminds him of Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

"The guy I would probably pick in the second [round] who hasn't received as much attention as he deserves is Aaron Walton from Arizona," Seifert said.

"I just think the world of this guy. He has tools. He's a Mike Trout looking dude that plays center field like Trout. He can throw, he can run, he's got power. He takes bat to ball. I mean, I don't know what else we're looking for."

Arizona outfielder Aaron Walton (11) steps on home plate Arizona outfielder Aaron Walton (11) steps on home plate
Walton finished his 2025 season at Arizona with a slash line of .320/.437/.589, with an OPS of 1.026. Those numbers include 22 doubles and 14 home runs.

Okay, let's keep our expectations in check.

Seifert's comparison doesn't mean Walton will have as good of a career as Trout has had; that'd imply he'd become one of MLB's best players for over a decade.

However, hearing a scout say that Walton has a similar skill set to Trout's should make Guardians fans excited about the outfield prospect they're adding to their farm system.

